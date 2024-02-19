Shaq Points to His Own 'Dumbass Mistakes' When Offering Retirement Tips to Jason Kelce: 'I Lost My Family'

Shaquille O’Neal pointed to his own “dumbass mistakes” when offering retirement advice to the Eagles’ Jason Kelce.

During a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq got reflective when discussing the possibility of retirement with Kelce, who told fans he “ain’t fucking done yet” when signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2023.

"My advice to you is if you are going to retire, accept it," Shaq, a "big fan" of the NFL center, said around 47 minutes into the video below. "Enjoy your family, brother. I made a lot of dumbass mistakes to where I lost my family and I didn’t have anybody. That’s not the case for you so enjoy your beautiful wife, enjoy your beautiful kids, and never dwell on what we had. What we had is what we got. You got the ring, people know who you are. Enjoy it. Because, again, I was an idiot. And I’ve talked about this a long time. Lost my whole family. I’m in a 100,000-square-foot house by myself."