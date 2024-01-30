Rajon Rondo Arrested on Misdemeanor Gun and Weed Charges After Traffic Stop

Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana over the weekend on misdemeanor weed and gun-related charges.

Per an initial report from WDRB, the two-time NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star was arrested on Sunday following a traffic stop in the Jackson County area. The report, featuring comments from an Indiana State Police spokesperson, adds that a responding trooper caught the scent of weed during the traffic stop. This spurred a search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of a gun, as well as a “personal use” amount of weed and alleged “drug paraphernalia,” though details on the latter were not initially shared.

Among the resulting misdemeanor charges is one for unlawful possession of a firearm. This is in connection to a prior no-contact order against Rondo. A court hearing in the case is set for Feb. 27.

Complex has reached out to Indiana State Police reps for comment. This story may be updated. Online records from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office show that Rondo was booked into Jackson County Jail on Sunday afternoon and released on bond shortly after.

Rondo’s legal issues have made headlines over the years, including the reported 2022 dismissal of a case in which he had been accused of threatening the mother of his two children with a gun. While an emergency protective order was initially filed in connection with the allegations, TMZ later reported that Rondo and the woman, former partner Ashley Bachelor, had “reached an agreement” of an undisclosed nature.

In September of last year, Rondo, who was born in Louisville and played for the Kentucky Wildcats before going pro, was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.