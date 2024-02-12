The 'Dark Brandon' meme was birthed out of a combination of things, starting with an incident in which a reporter misheard a "Fuck Joe Biden" chant at a Nascar event as "Let's go Brandon." It later evolved into the 'Dark Brandon' meme among both critics and supporters, either fear-mongering and mocking his policies or celebrating them.

As reported by Rolling Stone last month, Taylor Swift's presence at the Kansas City Chiefs games incited the wrath of ultra-online, right-wing types. Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, for instance, tweeted last month, "I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months."

Travis Kelce also signed a $20 million deal with Pfizer to endorse its COVID-19 vaccine last year, and we all know how much right-wingers hate vaccines. Needless to say, the San Francisco 49ers became the favorite of many Republicans, regardless of whether the team shares their values or not.

Desperate to make the Super Bowl about himself, Donald Trump weighed in on social media hours before the game, posting that it would be "disloyal" for Swift to endorse Biden because he made her "so much money" though the Music Modernization Act he signed in 2018.