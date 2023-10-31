O.J. Simpson Thought He Was in Hell When He Woke Up From Surgery to the Sounds of Wu-Tang Clan

O.J. Simpson dropped in on a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast with Cam’ron, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, and Mase. Toward the top of the ensuing discussion, Simpson detailed a recent incident which saw him briefly convinced he had woken up to the sounds of Wu-Tang Clan in Hell after heart surgery.

Per Simpson, he had a "very interesting week," starting with some heart-related news he received after visiting a doctor.

"I went through a few things this week," he said around the 1:40 mark. "First of all, the most poignant thing was I was getting sleepy at stop lights. So I called my doctor, went to the hospital, and they put me in immediately. Next thing I know, I got two crews of people talking about opening my chest and doing stuff to my heart."

Ultimately, Simpson revealed, doctors decided to go through his wrist to reach his heart. For the ensuing procedure, he was put to sleep.

"I kinda woke up earlier," Simpson said. "And I wake up in the middle of this and they’re, like, blasting the Wu-Tang crew. And I’m thinking, 'What is that I’m hearing?' and it was the Wu-Tang crew. You know, I guess some people when they do surgeries they play Bach or they play Chopin or something. But I’m hearing the Wu-Tang crew [and I'm like] 'Oh, I know they ain’t playing this up here. Am I down here?'"