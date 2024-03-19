Trevon Diggs Not Offended by Cam'ron and Mase’s Comments on Joie Chavis, Cam Responds

Trevon Diggs is not happy with the remarks Cam'ron and Mase made about his pregnancy announcement with Joie Chavis.

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys star cornerback took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to call out Killa Cam and Murda Mase for their comedic take on his relationship with Chavis. The Harlem rap duo had some choice words about the relationship and the upcoming baby since Chavis already has children with Future and Bow Wow.

Diggs came to the defense of his girlfriend and poked fun at Cam's age while telling him to get off his penis.

"You like 50 mentioning me on your platform Gomd," Diggs tweeted. "I was 5 when you was rapping, ain't no way you speaking on me rn."