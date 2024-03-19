Trevon Diggs Not Offended by Cam'ron and Mase’s Comments on Joie Chavis, Cam Responds

Trevon Diggs is not happy with the remarks Cam'ron and Mase made about his pregnancy announcement with Joie Chavis.
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys star cornerback took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to call out Killa Cam and Murda Mase for their comedic take on his relationship with Chavis. The Harlem rap duo had some choice words about the relationship and the upcoming baby since Chavis already has children with Future and Bow Wow.
Diggs came to the defense of his girlfriend and poked fun at Cam's age while telling him to get off his penis.
"You like 50 mentioning me on your platform Gomd," Diggs tweeted. "I was 5 when you was rapping, ain't no way you speaking on me rn."
Cam caught wind of the tweets and had some words for Diggs on the Sunday night episode of It Is What It Is. The Dipset leader let Diggs know his situation with Chavis has nothing to do with rap.
"First of all, I was rappin' before you was born n***a. You was born in 98 I was rapping before he was born" Cam'Ron said. "…But the problem is, we're not rapping up in here. We're talking about the situation at hand. This has nothing to do with rap. Secondly, I'm getting more money now than then. I looked at your salary I might be a little bit past you cause I do my renegotiation in September."
He continued, "When my renegotiation paper come up I'm gonna beat your contract you just signed and it's not gonna be for five years. It's not gonna be for five years and I ain't got to tackle nobody."
Cam went on to explain to anybody who's upset about their takes on topics that he and Mase get information from Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson. From there, he reaches out to barbershops across the country to see what the streets are saying about the topic. He also told Diggs that if he doesn't want to be talked about, then he shouldn't be making himself the focus of the conversation.
"I'm not here to shit on your parade if you like it, I love it. I'm just wishing you luck. I'm just telling you what Cam can and can not do. But what you don't want to do is be the focus," Cam said. "We're on every morning, I don't want to make you the focus. I don't want to leave the show off with you because I didn't say half the things that I really could say, though. I was being polite."