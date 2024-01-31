Tony Snell Needs to Sign With an NBA Team to Secure Benefits That’ll Assist in Care of Two Sons With Autism

Tony Snell needs an NBA team to sign him by the end of the week, or else he'll miss out on a retirement benefits program.

According to an article published by Yahoo Sports, Snell has to find his way onto a team's active roster by Friday and signed for the rest of the season, or he won't be able to get the players association's retiree benefits program for players entering their tenth year of service. He will also be eligible for the union's premium medical plan if signed, which would cover his family, including his two sons, Karter, three, and Kenzo, two, who were both diagnosed with autism.

"It's something I truly need," Snell told Yahoo. "Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids."