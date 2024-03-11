South Carolina-LSU SEC Title Game Fight Leads to Multiple Ejections

Officials decided to hit Johnson with an intentional foul, and Cardoso was ejected for shoving her. Every player who had left their team's bench was also removed from the game except for South Carolina's Sania Feagin, who stayed in the Gamecocks' bench area, and Te-Hina Paopao, who was already at the scorer's table to enter the game.

South Carolina was left with six players and LSU with five for the last two minutes of the game following the ejections. The Gamecocks ended up winning the game 79-72 and improving their record to 32-0. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley apologized for the incident during an on-court postgame interview with ESPN.

"I just want to apologize to the basketball community," coach Staley said. "You know when you're playing a championship game like this in our league things get heated. No bad intentions."

She continued, "Their emotions got so far ahead of them that sometimes these things happen. So I want to apologize for us playing a part in that, because that's not who we are and that's not what we're about. But I'm happy for the players that were able to finish the game and get us another championship."

LSU coach Kim Mulkey also gave a postgame interview where she couldn't understand why none of the coaches who left South Carolina's bench were also ejected.

"We didn't have any ejections. They had an ejection. They told me Cardoso was the only one ejected for fighting," Mulkey said. "But my question is, I don't really know the rules, why weren't the coaches tossed if they left the bench? Wouldn't that be a hell of an ending."

She added, "But I guess it's just the players that leave the bench area. I don't know. It's ugly. It's not good. No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness."