Puka Nacua Isn't Dating Sara Saffari, Fitness Influencer Says: 'We're Siblings Chill'

Fitness influencer Sara Saffari is shutting down speculation that she’s romantically involved with Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua.
Rumors began circulating after the two were seen together multiple times in recent days, including at Los Angeles International Airport, where they appeared close as they walked through the terminal. The pair also showed up in a YouTube video on Nick Nayersina’s channel, where friends teased that they made a strong duo during a group outing at Topgolf.
Online chatter quickly followed, with some fans assuming the outings pointed to something more than friendship.
Saffari addressed the speculation directly in Instagram comments, dismissing the rumors in blunt fashion.
“We’re siblings chill,” she wrote.
While it’s unclear whether the two were simply spending time together as friends or trying to keep things private, Saffari’s comment appears to be a straightforward denial.
Nacua has been in the spotlight this offseason, particularly after reports surfaced that he and his former girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, had parted ways. Since then, fans have been quick to link him to women he’s been spotted with publicly.
While Saffari has firmly denied any romantic connection, Nacua’s name has also recently surfaced in conversation surrounding another high-profile celebrity. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver made his interest in Sydney Sweeney known after the actress shared that she’s drawn to “athletic and outgoing and funny” men.
Sweeney, who ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino last year, said in a recent Cosmopolitan interview that she’s a “sporty girl” who wants someone who can “climb a mountain” or “go skydiving” with her. Nacua responded to a post highlighting her comments by writing, “Love skydiving,” appearing to shoot his shot publicly.
Still, Sweeney made it clear she values independence and her tight-knit circle of friends, noting that any potential partner would need to feel comfortable around her “team of badass women.”
For now, Saffari’s message suggests there’s no romance to see here, at least according to her.