Puka Nacua Isn't Dating Sara Saffari, Fitness Influencer Says: 'We're Siblings Chill'

Fitness influencer Sara Saffari is shutting down speculation that she’s romantically involved with Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua. Rumors began circulating after the two were seen together multiple times in recent days, including at Los Angeles International Airport, where they appeared close as they walked through the terminal. The pair also showed up in a YouTube video on Nick Nayersina’s channel, where friends teased that they made a strong duo during a group outing at Topgolf. Online chatter quickly followed, with some fans assuming the outings pointed to something more than friendship. Saffari addressed the speculation directly in Instagram comments, dismissing the rumors in blunt fashion. “We’re siblings chill,” she wrote.

While it’s unclear whether the two were simply spending time together as friends or trying to keep things private, Saffari’s comment appears to be a straightforward denial. Nacua has been in the spotlight this offseason, particularly after reports surfaced that he and his former girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, had parted ways. Since then, fans have been quick to link him to women he’s been spotted with publicly.