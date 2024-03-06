Paul Pierce Compares Knicks to 'Instagram Models’ With ‘Too Many Filters’ When Discussing Their Recent Success

Paul Pierce has thrown shade at the New York Knicks for the successful season they've been able to produce this year.

On the latest episode of Pierce and Kevin Garnett's Ticket & The Truth podcast, the former Celtics teammates spoke on the Knicks and their productive season so far. Right from the start, Pierce was critical of the New York team and claimed they wouldn't make it past the first round against the Miami Heat or Indiana Pacers.

Garnett said he believed in this Knick team, especially Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Bojan Bogdanovic. Pierce maintained his stance and said the Knicks were Instagram models who looked good on the phone, but in person, it was a different story.

"The Knicks is like an Instagram model," Pierce said. "I be on Instagram and I be like, 'Damn she fine.' Then you catch 'em in person and you're like… 'This you?' It's too many filters."

Garnett chimed in saying, "It's two different things — reality vs. digital? So what am I watching on TV then?"

Pierce replied, "An Instagram model. They got that Fashion Nova on."