Pat McAfee Suggests His Show Has Been Sabotaged by ESPN Same Day Network Apologized for Aaron Rodgers' Jimmy Kimmel Comment

Pat McAfee has accused ESPN of sabotaging his show the same day the sports network apologized for the inflammatory comments Aaron Rodgers made about Jimmy Kimmel on The Pat McAfee Show last week.

On the Friday afternoon broadcast of his show, McAfee took time to call out ESPN executive Norby Williamson for leaking information about his show to journalists. The comments came after The New York Post's Andrew Marchand wrote an article claiming McAfee needed better TV ratings if his show was going to become problematic for ESPN following the issue between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel.

"We're very appreciative, and we understand that more people are watching this show than ever before," McAfee said. "We're very thankful for the ESPN folks for being very hospitable. Now, there are some people actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN—more specifically, I believe, Norby Williamson is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program."

He continued, "Now, I'm not 100 percent sure. That is just seemingly the only human that has information, and then that information gets leaked, and it's wrong, and it sets a narrative of what our show is...And then are we just gonna combat that from a rat every single time?

"Somebody tried to get ahead of our actual ratings release with wrong numbers 12 hours beforehand. That's a sabotage attempt. It's been happening this entire season from some people who didn't necessarily love the whole addition of 'The Pat McAfee Show' to the ESPN family. There's a lot of those."