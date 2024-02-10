O.J. Simpson has revealed he’s doing fine after reports got out that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is currently in hospice care.

The former NFL player took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to clear up any confusion that he was out of commission. According to O.J., he’s doing so fine that he has friends coming over to watch the big game on Sunday.

“Hey X world, Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice,” OJ said while sitting behind the wheel of his car. "No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there, but whoever put that out there, I guess it’s like the Donald said, ‘Can’t trust the media!'”