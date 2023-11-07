NBA Highlights Mashed Up With MF DOOM, Frank Ocean, Kanye West Songs Are Going Viral

In June, the creator of the @indienba TikTok, which has NBA highlights mixed with indie tracks, explained to Mashable how they come up with their content.

"A lot of times, I'll think of a player and be like, 'Oh, this is great,'" said 18-year-old Alex Eastland, a student at the University of Georgia. "I'll go into iMovie, I'll cut up some of his highlights. Then I'll look at my Spotify, think of a song, and be like, 'Oh, that would be funny.' There's not much of, like, a science to it."

Eastland claimed a video that combined highlights of Kawhi Leonard with a track from beabadoobee inspired him to create the page and make his own videos.

"I've been surprised [by] how big of a following it's gotten," Eastland said. "You know, I've got friends that know who Modern Baseball are. And I've got friends who know who OJ Mayo is. But, like, I don't really have any friends who know who both are. So I've been very surprised to see the amount of people who relate to both sides of it."

Check out more NBA music mashups below.