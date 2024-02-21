Kevin Durant Remembers Thinking His Career Was Over After Tearing Achilles in 2019 NBA Finals

Kevin Durant thought his Hall of Fame-worthy career was over when he tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals.

During a conversation with Boardroom alongside his longtime business partner Rich Kleiman, Durant opened up about the Achilles tear that had him sidelined for an entire season. According to KD, when the injury happened and he was clutching at his ankle, the two-time NBA champion thought he would never play professional basketball again.

"It's 20,000 people in there and I heard a pop. So I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,' and my whole basketball career flashed before my eyes," Durant said. "Everything, everything I did, everything that I thought about. All my favorite moments, all my bad moments, it flashed, and that's why, if you watch, I'm just sitting there gazing into the crowd before somebody came over to help me up because I'm just like, 'This shit is over with.'"

The 35-year-old added, "Like I truly don't know what I'm about to be, and that's a nerve-racking feeling when you don't know who you are."