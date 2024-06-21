Joy Behar Roasts Bill Belichick for Dating 24-Year-Old: 'There's Only So Much Viagra'

Joy Behar made Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, the butt of a series of jokes she cracked during an episode of The View.

On Friday, the View hosts discussed the eight-time Super Bowl-winning head coach's relationship with Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, in jest. While some defended the new union, Behar ripped the pair to shreds, cracking several jokes about their 48-year age difference and more.

"This girl is hearing wedding bells," Behar said. "The question is, can he hear them?"

Co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that if the roles were reversed, people wouldn't care about the relationship. However, Behar stated that the chances of that happening are very slim, giving a hypothetical scenario of her dating Timothée Chalamet. Behar is 81 and Chalamet is 28.

Co-host Sara Haines highlighted the benefits Hudson gets from dating the older Belichick but Behar continued to bash him. "Not in the bedroom, he's not ... there's only so much Viagra in the world, okay," Behar said before taking one last shot at the 72-year-old.

"The guy is 48 [years older,] by the time she's 48, he'll be in an urn on a mantel," she said while also suggesting that Hudson was only in the relationship for Belichick's money.

Belichick's relationship with Hudson surfaced earlier this month, but the couple was first publicly seen together in January 2023—and no one had a clue. They were later spotted holding hands in New Orleans and taking business trips to Croatia.