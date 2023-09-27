Jimmy Butler Says NBA Needs to 'Look Into' Bucks for 'Tampering' After Blockbuster Damian Lillard Trade

Jimmy Butler has questions about the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Damian Lillard in a blockbuster three-way trade, and he thinks the NBA needs to investigate the team for tampering.

Minutes after ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced the trade via Twitter, Jimmy Buckets took to his Instagram Story to stir the pot regarding the Bucks possibly tampering to land Dame.

"Yo, NBA man, y'all need to look into the Bucks for tampering, y'all do," Butler said. "I'm just going to put that out there. Y'all didn't hear it from me, but I heard it through somebody. Y'all look into them for tampering."