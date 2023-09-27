Damian Lillard Traded to Milwaukee Bucks, Social Media Reacts

As expected, social media has erupted after the news of the big trade was announced. Reactions of the new superteam in Milwaukee have been circulating, as well as jokes aimed at the Heat's failure to secure Lillard.

Antetokounmpo has also had his wishes somewhat granted as the Bucks struck a deal that will surely keep him in their jersey for the time being. Last month, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP told the New York Times he wouldn't sign an extension with the Bucks until they showed him they were serious about committing to a title.

Dame also hit social media Wednesday afternoon to reveal his new song “Farewell” is out. In the lyrics he lets fans know he “could never be replaced” and that the powers that be are “the ones who chose another mission,” not him.

"I’ll continue leaving trails but won’t be for the Blazers/To the fans, man, I love you, it’s unconditional," he raps. "Reasons for me leaving the city’s nothing typical/So it’s imperative not to believe the narrative/Just know that what I left is better than what I inherited/I leave at peace 'cause I know in the end that this is business/Hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness.”