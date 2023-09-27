Damian Lillard Traded to Milwaukee Bucks, Social Media Reacts

The Damian Lillard saga is finally over in Portland.
ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the seven-time All-Star will be joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The move is a reported three-team deal with between the Blazers, Bucks, and Phoenix Suns.
According to another tweet from Woj, Lillard will be shipped to the Bucks while the Blazers receive Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 Milwaukee unprotected first round pick, and 2028 and 2030 first round swap rights with Milwaukee. The Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.
The 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year got the trade he's been asking for but not to the team he wanted to go to. Lillard vocalized wanting to join Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat and pushed the Blazers to make the move happen. However, both the Blazers and Heat couldn't figure out a deal which led to trade talks dying down.
Despite not landing with the Heat, Lillard still has a great chance at finally winning an NBA Championship. The Bucks already have a formidable roster that includes Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and more. Interestingly enough, in 2022, Dame made it clear he thinks Giannis would be the player that could help him get to the playoffs and win a trophy.
Lillard leaves Portland with an incredible résumé. Throughout his ten years with the Blazers, Dame was 2013 Rookie of the Year, a seven-time All-Star and All-NBA player, 2021 NBA Teammate of the Year, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and so much more. He also took the team to the playoffs seven times making, the Conference Finals in 2019 and only missing three appearances during his rookie season in 2022 and 2023.
Here's Lillard's reaction to the deal:
As expected, social media has erupted after the news of the big trade was announced. Reactions of the new superteam in Milwaukee have been circulating, as well as jokes aimed at the Heat's failure to secure Lillard.
Antetokounmpo has also had his wishes somewhat granted as the Bucks struck a deal that will surely keep him in their jersey for the time being. Last month, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP told the New York Times he wouldn't sign an extension with the Bucks until they showed him they were serious about committing to a title.
Dame also hit social media Wednesday afternoon to reveal his new song “Farewell” is out. In the lyrics he lets fans know he “could never be replaced” and that the powers that be are “the ones who chose another mission,” not him.
"I’ll continue leaving trails but won’t be for the Blazers/To the fans, man, I love you, it’s unconditional," he raps. "Reasons for me leaving the city’s nothing typical/So it’s imperative not to believe the narrative/Just know that what I left is better than what I inherited/I leave at peace 'cause I know in the end that this is business/Hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness.”
He hit his label, Empire, with a salute emoji on Twitter and thanked them “for turning this around.”
Check out reactions to the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade below.