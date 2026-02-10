Sports

Fans React to Isaiah Stewart Running Onto Court During Pistons-Hornets Fight

Stewart’s sprint off the bench reignited his reputation and inspired funny reactions on social media.

Isaiah Stewart wearing a Detroit Pistons jersey, number 28, with a headband, standing on the court.
(Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reactions poured in across social media Monday night after Isaiah Stewart once again found himself at the center of chaos, this time sprinting off the bench as tensions boiled over during the Detroit Pistons' matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

The moment quickly went viral, not just because of the scuffle itself, but because of Stewart's now-familiar reputation among fans as someone who won't waste an opportunity to fight. As clips of the brawl and Stewart's actions spread, jokes followed.

Many compared Stewart's dash onto the court to Stone Cold Steve Austin storming the ring during his WWE prime, while others mashed the footage with viral clips such as the courtroom video of a man leaping over a bench to attack a judge, poking fun at how quickly Stewart seemed to escalate the situation.

The brawl broke out during the third quarter after a hard foul by Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté on Pistons big man Jalen Duren. What began as standard post-whistle jawing quickly intensified, with both players squaring up. As teammates rushed in, Miles Bridges joined the fray, and the situation spiraled into a full-on on-court scrum that ultimately led to multiple ejections.

Following his ejection, Stewart was captured on camera walking to the Pistons locker room, saying, "You don't expect me to sit on the bench. The fuck I got drafted to Detroit for."

While Stewart was not the initial catalyst, his decision to charge onto the floor reignited long-running online jokes about his hair-trigger temper, and the incident added to Stewart's growing highlight reel of confrontations, something Pistons fans know all too well.

Check out more reactions to Stewart storming the court below.

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