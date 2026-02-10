Fans React to Isaiah Stewart Running Onto Court During Pistons-Hornets Fight

Reactions poured in across social media Monday night after Isaiah Stewart once again found himself at the center of chaos, this time sprinting off the bench as tensions boiled over during the Detroit Pistons' matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

The moment quickly went viral, not just because of the scuffle itself, but because of Stewart's now-familiar reputation among fans as someone who won't waste an opportunity to fight. As clips of the brawl and Stewart's actions spread, jokes followed.

Many compared Stewart's dash onto the court to Stone Cold Steve Austin storming the ring during his WWE prime, while others mashed the footage with viral clips such as the courtroom video of a man leaping over a bench to attack a judge, poking fun at how quickly Stewart seemed to escalate the situation.