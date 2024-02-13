Deion Sanders Wants Lil Wayne to Play Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans

“I’m already into next year, into New Orleans, and I’m petitioning right now for this young artist — he’s dope. He has to be the halftime performer,” he said. “He’s a bad boy. They may have to give him more time than time allotted ’cause he has so many hits. I know Roger [Goodell, commissioner of the NFL]! I’m gon’ put a phone call into that right now.”

Wayne also interjected, saying, "And you know, Jay-Z got a lot to do with that too. I know him so I’ma talk to him as well. Aw man, we gon’ get this done.”

During a recent appearance on YG and Stevie's 4HUNNID podcast, Wayne revealed that although it's a dream of his, he hasn't been contacted about performing at next year's show.

"I will not lie to you," said Weezy. "I have not got a call or nothing. But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I'm working hard. I'ma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy."

He added, “I could be like RiRi. RiRi came out there and just went from year to year to year to year to year.”