Imagine dedicating years of relentless training to reach the Olympics, winning gold, and expecting the financial windfall that should come with it. From the outside, that podium moment looks like a career-defining payday. But the reality is far less glamorous — and four-time Olympian Lauryn Williams says that tracks a little too well with what many athletes actually experience after the cameras turn off. According to CBS News, Olympic gold medals haven't even been made of solid gold since 1912. They're 92.5% silver with roughly six grams of gold plating. Now, new conversations are beginning to challenge the growing gap between perception and reality.

In an exclusive interview with Parade published Thursday, February 26, the 42-year-old retired track star explained that fans routinely overestimate what Olympians earn. "The majority are not earning massive endorsement deals or multimillion-dollar salaries," she said. "Many are living on stipends, part-time work, or inconsistent sponsorship income that can change year to year or disappear after an injury or Olympic cycle." Williams has seen that dynamic play out firsthand. She's the first American woman to medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics — silver in the 100-meter dash in Athens, gold in the 4x100 relay in London, and silver in bobsled in Sochi. She later became a Certified Financial Planner and founded Worth Winning, where she “provides comprehensive financial planning primarily to former athletes and young professionals.”

Her own financial journey wasn't without hard lessons. In her twenties, Williams secured a six-figure Nike deal but later discovered that a financial advisor had sold her a million-dollar life insurance policy she didn't need. "I assumed that if someone had the title, they must be acting in my best interest," she explained. Stories like that are more common than many fans realize. A 2024 elite athlete economic report found that “26.5% of elite American athletes earn less than $15,000 a year” and roughly 90% live “paycheck to paycheck.” Over the years, Olympians across sports have spoken openly about financial instability, with some turning to platforms like OnlyFans to help fund training. That financial uncertainty is exactly what gold investment app Vaulted is looking to address. In a press release that dropped last month, the company — backed by McAlvany Financial Group's 50-plus years in precious metals — announced it will offer $30,000 in real, physical gold for each first-place finish by newly minted U.S. World Champions. The company described the initiative as a "historic value correction," noting the amount represents roughly 30 to 40 times more actual gold than what a modern Olympic medal contains. And unlike the recent $200,000-per-athlete initiative from billionaire Ross Stevens — which recipients can't access for 20 years — this gold is theirs immediately. Vaulted CEO David McAlvany told Parade the concept was deeply personal. "If you achieve the absolute limit of human performance, that victory shouldn't be a liability," he said. "It should be a foundation."

Williams says that's exactly the point. "Athletes shouldn't have to rely on viral moments or outside goodwill to fund representing their country at the highest level," she added. "Recognition is meaningful, but recognition you can actually use is what creates real opportunity."