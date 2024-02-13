Super Bowl LVIII Is Most-Watched Program Ever With 123.4 Million Viewers

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Feb 13, 2024
Image via Getty/Michael Reaves
Image via Getty/Michael Reaves

An average of 123.4 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs become the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back titles after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday, as reported by Variety.

Super Bowl LVIII is now the most-watched broadcast in television history.

A reported 112 million tuned into the big game on CBS, the largest figure ever on a single network. The remaining sum was split between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Univision, and NFL digital properties, such as the league's streaming service NFL+. Paramount Global said its streaming platform saw a record number of viewers, but exact numbers were not provided.

The previous record belonged to last year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles with 115.1 million viewers.

Kansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ersSuper Bowl

Latest in Sports