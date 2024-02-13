Super Bowl LVIII Is Most-Watched Program Ever With 123.4 Million Viewers

An average of 123.4 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs become the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back titles after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday, as reported by Variety.
Super Bowl LVIII is now the most-watched broadcast in television history.
A reported 112 million tuned into the big game on CBS, the largest figure ever on a single network. The remaining sum was split between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Univision, and NFL digital properties, such as the league's streaming service NFL+. Paramount Global said its streaming platform saw a record number of viewers, but exact numbers were not provided.
The previous record belonged to last year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles with 115.1 million viewers.