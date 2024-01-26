Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte Arrested for Alleged Illegal Betting While Playing at LSU

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on Thursday for illegally betting while attending LSU.

According to ESPN, investigators for the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division say Boutte was 20 years old when he allegedly placed bets on sporting events from April 6, 2022 to May 7, 2023. Boutte is accused of using a fake name on an online betting account to get around Louisiana's legal gambling age of 21 years old.

Boutte reportedly used the account to place nearly 9,000 wagers, of which six bets were made on LSU football games.

"In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete's improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University," LSU said in a statement. "Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct."

Boutte has been charged with computer fraud, as well as a misdemeanor count of gambling prohibited for persons under 21.

Boutte was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. A spokesperson for the team said they are aware of the allegations and understand that he is cooperating with Louisiana police and its investigation, which is ongoing and could result in additional charges.