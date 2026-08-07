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Man Accused of Scamming NFL Players Found Dead in Pool of N.J. Home

Mohamed Coulibaly, the alleged mastermind behind a scheme that targeted NFL players, was found dead in a swimming pool when officers conducted a welfare check.

A detail view of the NFL shield logo painted on the turf in SoFi Stadium.
Brooke Sutton/Getty

A man accused of targeting NFL players in a million-dollar e-commerce scheme was found dead Friday in the swimming pool of New Jersey home.

The body of 24-year-old Mohamed Coulibaly was discovered by police during a welfare check after receiving a call from his family, who expressed concerns over his well-being, according to ABC.

Barron’s released findings from an investigation last month in which Coulibaly was identified as the organizer behind an alleged scam that conned professional athletes into buying stakes in fake online stores. These victims were given falsified information that led them to believe these stores were successful.

Three former NFL players collectively lost more than $1 million through their involvement with Coulibaly, as reported by Barron’s.

“We was just, every day, talking about different investments and different things we could possibly get into,” former New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder told ABC of his interactions with Coulibaly. “I saw him hanging out with a bunch of different guys that I know, which made me feel comfortable.”

Crowder said he invested his entire savings of $500,000, and never received a payout.

“I don’t want anybody else to get involved in anything like this, and whoever has got involved, I just want to come together and make it right,” Crowder added.

Coulibaly was not charged in connection to the alleged scam, and denied any wrongdoing when questioned by Barron’s.

Coulibaly’s death is now under investigation.

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