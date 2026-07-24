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Nike Music Executive Accused of $1 Million Kickback Scheme

Nike exec John Griffith has been charged with a $1 million kickback scheme.

Nike World HQ
Nike exec John Griffith has been accused of a $1 million kickback scheme. Via Nike

After reports came down this week surrounding an alleged Nike cargo theft ring, there’s news of another theft scheme involving the brand. This time, it’s reportedly coming from within the company itself.

According to the court documents uncovered by Fox 12, Nike’s head of global brand marketing, music supervision, strategy, and licensing, John Griffith, allegedly authorized inflated payments to his friend Brad Mosher, who owns a music licensing consultancy named Good Measure LLC. The document says that after these payments were completed, Mosher would then funnel roughly half the money back to Griffith through a shell company named Quiver and Bow LLC.

The scheme allegedly took place from June 2020 to December 2022, as authorities have identified at least 11 fraudulent payments and theft of over $1 million from the company. Both Griffith and Mosher are currently facing 24 felony counts, including two counts of racketeering, 11 counts of aggravated theft in the first degree by deception, and 11 counts of laundering a monetary instrument.

While no trial date has been set for this case, Mosher is set to appear in Washington County Circuit Court today for his initial appearance before trial.

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