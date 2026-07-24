Nike Music Executive Accused of $1 Million Kickback Scheme

After reports came down this week surrounding an alleged Nike cargo theft ring, there’s news of another theft scheme involving the brand. This time, it’s reportedly coming from within the company itself.

According to the court documents uncovered by Fox 12, Nike’s head of global brand marketing, music supervision, strategy, and licensing, John Griffith, allegedly authorized inflated payments to his friend Brad Mosher, who owns a music licensing consultancy named Good Measure LLC. The document says that after these payments were completed, Mosher would then funnel roughly half the money back to Griffith through a shell company named Quiver and Bow LLC.