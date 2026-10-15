Mark Sanchez Reaches Agreement With Driver in Lawsuit Over Stabbing Incident

Mark Sanchez has reached an agreement with the delivery driver who sued him and the Fox Corporation following an altercation in Indianapolis last year.

The order, obtained by Complex, states the driver, Perry Tole, will file a motion to dismiss the case by Jan. 8, 2027.

In his lawsuit, Tole accused Sanchez of assault and battery stemming from an Oct. 2025 incident in which the former NFL quarterback and analyst was seemingly intoxicated when he approached the 69-year-old victim at a loading dock of the Westin Hotel. Surveillance footage shows a conversation between the two taking place before things escalated.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez claimed he spoke to a hotel manager who said Tole’s truck was in an unauthorized parking spot. When Sanchez tried entering his vehicle without his permission, Tole resorted to using pepper spray in self-defense.

Sanchez continued to pursue him afterwards, causing Tole to pull out a knife and stab him several times in the torso.