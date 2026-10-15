Mark Sanchez Reaches Agreement With Driver in Lawsuit Over Stabbing Incident

Key Takeaways
- Mark Sanchez reached an agreement with delivery driver Perry Tole, who will seek to dismiss his lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Corporation by Jan. 8, 2027.
- Tole accused the former NFL quarterback of assault and battery after an October 2025 confrontation in Indianapolis escalated from pepper spray to Tole stabbing Sanchez several times in self-defense.
- Sanchez, who told detectives he remembered little of the incident, filed a motion to plead guilty and faces sentencing next month.
Mark Sanchez has reached an agreement with the delivery driver who sued him and the Fox Corporation following an altercation in Indianapolis last year.
The order, obtained by Complex, states the driver, Perry Tole, will file a motion to dismiss the case by Jan. 8, 2027.
In his lawsuit, Tole accused Sanchez of assault and battery stemming from an Oct. 2025 incident in which the former NFL quarterback and analyst was seemingly intoxicated when he approached the 69-year-old victim at a loading dock of the Westin Hotel. Surveillance footage shows a conversation between the two taking place before things escalated.
According to the affidavit, Sanchez claimed he spoke to a hotel manager who said Tole’s truck was in an unauthorized parking spot. When Sanchez tried entering his vehicle without his permission, Tole resorted to using pepper spray in self-defense.
Sanchez continued to pursue him afterwards, causing Tole to pull out a knife and stab him several times in the torso.
When questioned by detectives at the hospital, Sanchez said he only remembered “grabbing for a window” and nothing more about the altercation. He was arrested on a battery charge.
Following several delays to the trial, Sanchez filed a motion to plead guilty in the case, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for next month.