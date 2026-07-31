Featured
From LeBron James giving him a surprise haircut to Kim Kardashian smashing a table over his head during Mafiathon 3, the Twitch superstar had another legendary year.Marc Griffin
From Adin Ross’ broadcast with Donald Trump to Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2, here are this year’s 10 best streams.Levi Winslow
Pop Culture
Exclusive: Kevin Hart Talks Playing Exaggerated Version of Himself in 'Die Hart' Season 2, Plus Exclusive Clip
Complex caught up with Kevin Hart about 'Die Hart' Season 2, working with John Cena and Ben Schwartz, and why he doesn’t box himself in with his partnerships.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Nick Cannon Roasted for ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Game Show, Which Turns Out to Be a Comedy Sketch for Kevin Hart
“You’re gonna get some contestants that want to have your baby!” Kevin Hart says in a promo clip from a new E! game show that turns out to be a comedy sketch.Brad Callas