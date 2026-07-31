The Roast of Kevin Hart

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Joe Rogan Says Comedians Upset About Kevin Hart Roast Jokes are 'Traiitors'
Pop Culture

Joe Rogan Calls Comics Blasting Kevin Hart Roast ‘Traitors’ to Comedy

Inside Rogan’s explosive rant on Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, and comics calling the Kevin Hart Netflix roast ‘disgusting’

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Stephen A. Smith on Kevin Hart’s Joke About the ESPN Host Hating Black People: ‘Stung Like Hell’

During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart,' the comedian joked that Smith was on his "Mount Rushmore of racism."

Joe Price67 days ago
Kevin Hart, in a tuxedo, smiles on the left. Tony Hinchcliffe, in a black suit, stands on the right at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" event.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Defends Tony Hinchcliffe’s George Floyd Joke, Says Edgy Humor Is ‘Not New’ for Roasts

In an interview on 'The Breakfast Club,' Hart admitted it "wasn't a tasteful joke," but defended Hinchcliffe's right to make it.

Joe Price68 days ago
Chelsea Handler, Shane Gillis, and Kevin Hart are seated together, laughing at an event.
Pop Culture

Chelsea Handler Blasts Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe for 'Racist' Jokes During Kevin Hart Roast

"Lynching Black people is not a joke, it's worse than rape," she said.

Joe Price74 days ago
DL Hughley Calls Tony Hinchcliffe a Nazi Amidst Kevin Hart Roast Fallout
Pop Culture

DL Hughley Rips Tony Hinchcliffe Over George Floyd Jokes at Kevin Hart Roast

Hughley rips into Hinchcliffe over George Floyd and suicide jokes, Trump rally ties, and what he calls a double standard in 'free speech' comedy debates.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
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Split image of Stephen Jackson and George Floyd mural.
Sports

Stephen Jackson Responds to Joke About Friend George Floyd at Kevin Hart Roast

Tony Hinchcliffe also made a joke about Floyd during 'The Roast of Tom Brady' in 2024.

Jose Martinez81 days ago
Pastor Jamal Bryant Trashes 'The Roast of Kevin Hart': 'Disrespect Disguised as Jokes'
Pop Culture

Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls Kevin Hart Roast ‘Disrespect Dressed as Jokes’

The Atlanta pastor weighed in on the backlash surrounding Kevin Hart’s Netflix roast, reigniting debate over comedy, faith, and where some viewers draw the line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Sheryl Underwood Defends Tony Hinchcliffe After Suicide Joke 'Freedom of Speech is Alive and Well'
Pop Culture

Sheryl Underwood Responds to Backlash Over Tony Hinchcliffe’s Joke About Her Late Husband

After Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke sparked backlash, Sheryl Underwood defended the roast format while reflecting on grief, dark comedy, and free speech.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago
Kanye West in a black jacket on the left and Pete Davidson in a letterman jacket speaking into a microphone on the right.
Pop Culture

Video Shows Kanye West Was in the Crowd When Pete Davidson Joked About Him at the Kevin Hart Roast

The video does not, however, show how Ye reacted to the joke from Davidson.

Joe Price83 days ago
Tony
Pop Culture

George Floyd’s Family Criticizes Tony Hinchcliffe Over Joke He Made During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart'

George Floyd’s family is speaking out against comedian Tony Hinchcliffe after he made a controversial joke during Netflix’s 'The Roast of Kevin Hart.'

Andrew White83 days ago
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Tony Hinchcliffe Mocks Sheryl Underwood's Late Husband's Suicide During Kevin Hart Roast
Pop Culture

Tony Hinchcliffe’s Sheryl Underwood Joke Sparks Backlash at Kevin Hart Roast

Viewers say the Netflix special went too far as Tony Hinchcliffe and host Shane Gillis turned Sheryl Underwood’s real-life tragedy into roast material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago

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