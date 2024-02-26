Saint West Walks Lionel Messi Onto Field, Kim Kardashian Says He's 'Living the Absolute Dream'

Kim Kardashian continues to root for her oldest son, Saint West, in all of his sports endeavors.
On Sunday night, the 8-year-old escorted Argentine professional soccer player Lionel Messi on-field during the LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami game.
"Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!!" Kardashian tweeted. "He is living the absolute dream!"
Although Sunday might've been West's first time walking hand-in-hand with Messi, he met the Inter Miami star last yearPos. As you can see via Kim's Instagram post at the time, West excitedly greeted Messi. West also received a signed jersey from Messi.
While West remains a MLS fanatic, he's also making strides in basketball, as seen in a separate Instagram Story posted by Kardashian earlier this month. "Basketball mom 4ever!!!" she captioned the clip.
Now, we wait for West to take his skills to the court with his older sister, North West, who's proven that she gets buckets, too.