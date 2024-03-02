LeBron and Savannah James Mourn Shuttering of Akron Outback Location: 'Our First Date Memories'

LeBron James and his wife of 11 years, Savannah James, are mourning the closing of their first date location, an Outback Steakhouse in Akron.

On Thursday, per People, a disappointed Savannah shared the news in her Instagram Story. "Nooooo," she wrote next to crying emojis. "Our first date memories."

"OMFG!!!! Why why why," LeBron wrote in a repost of his wife's story, also including crying emojis.

The James share three children together, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 19, Bryce Maximus, 16, and Zhuri Nova, 9. Before the couple became parents, James was a star basketball player at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, while Savannah was a cheerleader at rival school, John R Buchtel CLC. The two fell for each other at that Outback in Akron, and Savannah accidentally left her leftovers in LeBron's car until he brought it to her house. "I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me," Savannah told Harper's Bazaar in 2010.

The couple's first date was reenacted in the Peacock sports biopic Shooting Stars, where LeBron was portrayed by Mookie Cook and Savannah was played by Katlyn Nichol.

Last week, Bloomin' Brands Inc., the parent company of Outback, announced that 41 chain locations would be closing, including other restaurants in the company's portfolio like Bonefish Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Carrabba's Italian Grill.