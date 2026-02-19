Sports

NBA 2026: How Well Do You Know What's Going on in the League? A Complex Quiz

Before the second half of the NBA season tips off, test your knowledge of what went down before the All-Star break.

LeBron James glowers after a monster dunk during a Los Angeles Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers game in February 2026.
Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The first half of the NBA season was filled with twists and turns and compelling narratives. LeBron James missed the Lakers’ first 14 games, turned 41 years old, and is still playing at an All-Star level. OKC appeared ready to challenge the 2016 Warriors’ record 73 regular season win total until injuries slowed them down. The Thunder weren’t the only team dealing with injuries as NBA stars suffered a rash of hamstring pulls and other soft tissue injuries. Victor Wembanyama continued his ascent. The trade deadline saw James Harden become a Cavalier and Anthony Davis and Trae Young join the Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo remained in Milwaukee—for now.

There is plenty of intrigue as the league returns from the All-Star Break. Can the Pistons hold off the Knicks and Celtics in the Eastern Conference? Will Jayson Tatum return from a torn Achilles? Do the Lakers avoid the play-in game? Will someone confront KD over his alleged burner account? Which teams are tanking and which ones are maintaining their dignity?

But first it’s time to test your knowledge on what went down so far in the 2025-26 NBA season with this quiz. How Well Do You Know What's Going on in the NBA?

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