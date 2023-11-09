Tristan Thompson Tells Kourtney Kardashian, 'When I Cheat, I Feel Disgusted the Next Day'

But the meetup leaves Kylie feeling unnerved. Her voice can be heard next, saying, “Tristan is coming over and I do feel a little nervous.”

When the pair sit down, he tells her, “Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most.” His comment is likely a reference to him kissing her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, and the ensuing scandal, which ended Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship (though it seems they have since reconciled).

Next on Thompson’s agenda was having a conversation with Kourtney, who, in her confessional, admitted that she and Tristan “really have not connected and I just can’t fake it.”

So when they meet in person, she asks Thompson if he feels anything when he cheats, to which he says, “When I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day.” Kourtney bluntly follows up, asking, “So why do you do it again?”

Thompson infamously cheated on Khloé in 2017 while she was pregnant with their first child together, True, though the news didn’t come out for a few months. The couple were on and off until they reportedly split up in February 2019, and right afterward, Thompson kissed Jordyn at a party at his home. Thompson and Khloé continued to be on and off again, followed by Thompson welcoming a child with another woman in December 2021, after cheating on Khloé again. Thompson and Khloé welcomed their second child together via surrogate in August 2022.