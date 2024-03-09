Jeanie Buss Putting Her Head on LeBron James' Shoulder Becomes New Meme for International Women's Day

LeBron James' courtside hang with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis has become the talk of the town.

James was seated in between Buss and Rambis on Friday, during the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks game, when he was filmed hamming it up with the ladies. The three were seen laughing while Rambis repeatedly grabbed James' arm, which didn't seem to bother the NBA star.

In the viral clip, James appears to say, "First and foremost, Happy International Women's Day," to the delight of both Rambis and Buss, who then placed her head on James' bicep before the three continued chatting.

Fans found the moment hilarious, many of whom turned the clip into a meme and joked that James was 'shooting his shot' with the women, despite all three being married.