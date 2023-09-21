Dwyane Wade on Telling Gabrielle Union He Was Having a Kid With Another Woman: 'This is My Family, This is My Story'

Wade then explained that they go to therapy and have had many conversations about the situation. “It’s been something that is gonna continue to be something that I have to work at and work on. It doesn’t go away because years come or because I say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

He added, “When it comes to my wife and I, it’s always there. But when it comes to my son, that’s hard for him. This is gonna always be there. He’s done nothing. … I think about that. We’re adults. We’re gonna get through it or we ain’t gonna get through it. … This is a young kid who has already got a negative impact next to his name … because of how he was brought into this world. …. At the end of the day, this is my family. This is my story.”

In addition to Xavier, Wade is father to 21-year-old Zaire, 16-year-old Zaya with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, and 4-year-old Kaavia with Union.