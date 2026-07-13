Formula 1 Fans Can Experience The Sport Like Never Before, Thanks To Heineken

Before the lights go out at Silverstone each year, it’s easy to forget the British Grand Prix is, at its core, a sporting event. Across the circuit, celebrities weave through the paddock, lifestyle brands host fun activations, influencers hang out in the paddock, and thousands of fans travel from across the world to witness one of Formula 1's most iconic weekends.



What was once considered a niche motorsport has evolved into a global cultural phenomenon, driven by the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive and the influence of figures like Lewis Hamilton, whose impact extends beyond the racetrack. With that growth has also come a wider conversation around access. As Formula 1 becomes increasingly intertwined with entertainment and social media, debates continue over influencer invitations, celebrity appearances and who gets to experience the sport from behind the scenes. At the same time, attending a Grand Prix has become more expensive, making Formula 1 feel increasingly out of reach for many of the fans who have followed the sport for years.



Ahead of this year's British Grand Prix, Heineken announced the return of its F1 Season Pass, giving one fan the opportunity to attend every Formula 1 race on the 2027 calendar with flights, accommodation and grandstand tickets included. Following the success of its inaugural campaign, which saw Bournemouth-based creator Brandon Burgess become the first-ever Season Pass holder, the initiative returns with applications now open to fans around the world.

I headed to Silverstone with Heineken to experience the launch from inside the Formula 1 paddock, with access to the Global Partner Suite overlooking one of motorsport’s most legendary circuits. Between watching the on-track action and spending time inside the paddock, one thing became immediately clear: Formula 1’s cultural footprint has never been bigger. Yet, while conversations around exclusivity and influencer invites continue to dominate online, opportunities like the Season Pass are placing genuine fans back at the heart of the experience.



There, I caught up with Burgess—better known to many as ‘Full Time Formula’—to reflect on a year unlike any other. After documenting his self-funded mission to attend every Grand Prix before becoming the first recipient of the Heineken F1 Season Pass, he’s spent the past season experiencing Formula 1 from an entirely different perspective.

“When I did it on my own, I was travelling on a budget,” Burgess told me. “I was staying in cheap hotels, watching from general admission. This year, I’m staying in nicer hotels, sitting in the grandstands and getting access I'd never imagined. It's been fantastic.” That perspective is exactly why Burgess believes opening the initiative to another fan matters so much. “I’m very lucky that I was the first Season Pass holder,” he adds. “But next year, it’s open to anyone from any background. Maybe the winner has never even been to a Grand Prix before, and suddenly they’re travelling to every race on the calendar. There’s no other way that could happen without something like this.”



For Burgess, the opportunity goes beyond simply attending races. Having travelled across the world chasing Formula 1, he believes the next winner should embrace every moment: “My biggest tip is to throw yourself in at the deep end. Meet as many people as possible and take every opportunity because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We also really want to find someone who’s genuinely passionate about Formula 1 because a prize like this deserves to go to a real fan.”



The announcement was accompanied by a new campaign film featuring reigning World Champion Max Verstappen alongside familiar faces from across the Formula 1 community, something Burgess admits still feels surreal. “Watching it back is like watching a little movie,” he laughs. “Having Max in it, alongside Laura Winter and creators I now call friends, is really special. I’ll probably watch that trailer back for years and still can’t quite believe I was in it with Max Verstappen.”



It’s widely reported that reaching Formula 1 from karting can cost aspiring drivers millions, while travelling the world as a fan is increasingly becoming a luxury in itself. Burgess sees initiatives like the Season Pass as an important reminder that opportunities should still exist for supporters, regardless of their background. “Next year, it’s open to anybody,” he says. “We don’t know who’s going to win yet, but it could be someone who never thought they’d experience Formula 1 like this.”

On track, the 2026 season has delivered plenty of storylines, from the emergence of Kimi Antonelli to George Russell’s title ambitions and Lewis Hamilton's resurgence in Ferrari red. Asked to pick one standout moment, Burgess doesn't hesitate: “Seeing Lewis win in Barcelona was incredible! The atmosphere was unmatched. After the difficult year he had before, seeing him back on the top step was really great.”



Few places, however, compare to Silverstone itself: “It’s hard to put your finger on exactly why it's so special,” Burgess says. “The atmosphere here is incredible. Having five British drivers on the grid makes such a difference, and every year it feels like attendance records are being broken. Having been to every race, it genuinely ranks as one of the very best.”



While the Season Pass has given him access he’d never imagined, Burgess says the biggest revelation has been seeing the scale of commitment required behind the scenes. “I knew the teams worked hard, but travelling to every race really puts it into perspective,” he says. “Some people are at every single race weekend, constantly flying around the world before heading straight back to the factory. You realise everyone involved genuinely has to love what they do because it's such a demanding lifestyle.” As his time as the inaugural Season Pass holder begins to draw to a close, Burgess is focused on making the most of what’s left rather than worrying about what comes next: “I'm just trying to enjoy every moment. If this leads to a career creating Formula 1 content, amazing. If not, I’ve had two incredible years that I’ll never forget.”



Formula 1 has become a cultural force, with its influence now felt across fashion, entertainment and popular culture. Conversations around access are unlikely to fade, but amid the debate, initiatives like the Heineken F1 Season Pass serve as a reminder that the sport’s most memorable stories still come from those who have followed, supported and believed in it from the very start.



For more info, head here.