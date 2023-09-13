Wisconsin Bar Patrons Lost Out on Free Drink Promotion Due to Jets Comeback Win

A Wisconsin bar is hoping to ease the pain of Green Bay Packers fans this season by offering free drinks for every game that Aaron Rodgers' new team, the New York Jets, loses this season.

On Monday, patrons at Jack's American Pub, a bar on Milwaukee's East Side, looked to be well on their way to a night of free drinks after Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear on the Jets' fourth snap of the new season.

According to local CBS reporter A.J. Bayatpour, the bar exploded in cheers when Rodgers was carted off the field, if only because they believed the Jets chances to win were doomed. As a result of their confidence in the Buffalo Bills pulling out a win against the Rodgers-less Jets, patrons began running up their tabs.

"I'm not necessarily opposed to Rodgers, but tonight, I'm thinking with my wallet instead," one patron told Bayatpour.