Bill Walton, NBA Great and Emmy-Winning Broadcaster, Dead at 71

Two-time NBA champion and sportscaster Bill Walton has passed away at 71.

Walton, a basketball Hall of Famer and two-time All-Star, died on Monday, May 27 following a battle with cancer, the NBA confirmed. He died surrounded by his family.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans."

Silver said what he will remember most about Walton is his "zest for life," bringing an infectious energy to league events he attended. "I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered," he added.