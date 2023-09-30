Tom Brady, Lil Baby, and Rylo Rodriguez Attend Drake's Final Show in Miami

As Drake prepares to wrap his It's All A Blur Tour next month, the Toronto rapper's final show in Miami this week included a star-studded guest list.
Among those in attendance to watch close out South Beach on Friday night were Tom Brady, Lil Baby, and Rylo Rodriguez. Drake brought Brady onstage to rile up the crowd, as he referred to the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback as "the real GOAT."
Of course, this wasn't the first time an A-list athlete has checked out Drake's nationwide tour, as It's All A Blur featured previous guests such as NBA stars Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick Rose.
Earlier this month, Drizzy hopped on his Instagram Stories to reveal he'd delayed his forthcoming album For All the Dogs due to his ongoing tour. The 6 God's eighth studio album, which was scheduled to drop Sept. 22, will now arrive on Oct. 6.
“Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," Drake wrote. "I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure."
He added, "For All The Dogs Oct. 6. It's only right."