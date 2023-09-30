Tom Brady, Lil Baby, and Rylo Rodriguez Attend Drake's Final Show in Miami

As Drake prepares to wrap his It's All A Blur Tour next month, the Toronto rapper's final show in Miami this week included a star-studded guest list.

Among those in attendance to watch close out South Beach on Friday night were Tom Brady, Lil Baby, and Rylo Rodriguez. Drake brought Brady onstage to rile up the crowd, as he referred to the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback as "the real GOAT."

Of course, this wasn't the first time an A-list athlete has checked out Drake's nationwide tour, as It's All A Blur featured previous guests such as NBA stars Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick Rose.