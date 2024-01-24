Stephen A. continued by boasting about his debate skills, claiming he would possess far more "material" on Trump should the pair go toe-to-toe.

“Do you know what I would do if I was on the stage with Trump, and Trump tried to talk about the way that I look?” Smith said. “Do you know how much material I would have? Look at him. Are you kidding me? I marvel at how people have limited comebacks for him. Jeb Bush, ‘low energy,’ no comeback. Marco Rubio, ‘little Marco,’ no comeback.”

The First Take host concluded his comments by teasing Stern that should the iconic radio talking head want to set up a debate between Smith and Trump, Stephen A. is willing and ready.

“What’s it worth to you, Howard? If it’s worth it to me, I’m gonna be ready,” Smith said. “You gotta be a communicator. If you’re aspiring to be the commander in chief you gotta know how to communicate, you gotta know how to resonate with an audience!”

See Stephen A. Smith's full interview with Howard Stern below.