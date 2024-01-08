Ryan Garcia Reveals He's Getting Divorced Hours After Announcing Birth of Son

Boxing fans were left scratching their heads in confusion this weekend, when Ryan Garcia announced his impending divorce just hours after he revealed the birth of his first son.
On Friday, Garcia took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of his son Henry Leo, posting a photo of the newborn alongside a caption that read: "Honored To announce my Beautiful First Born Son Praise The Lord. I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha. Took him just 8 min to arrive You know where he got that speed from lol."
Less than two hours later, the former WBC lightweight champion hopped back on Instagram to announce that he and wife Andrea Celina are calling it quits after four years of marriage.
“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce," Garcia wrote. "While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it’s important ot emphasize that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority."
He added, “Throughout our years together, Drea has been an incredible partner and an even more extraordinary mother to our two children. I’m deeply grateful for the years we shared and for her unwavering commitment to our family.”
The news arrives less than three years after Garcia and Celina tied the knot following two years of dating. Back in 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, 3-year-old daughter Rylie.