Ryan Garcia Reveals He's Getting Divorced Hours After Announcing Birth of Son

Boxing fans were left scratching their heads in confusion this weekend, when Ryan Garcia announced his impending divorce just hours after he revealed the birth of his first son.

On Friday, Garcia took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of his son Henry Leo, posting a photo of the newborn alongside a caption that read: "Honored To announce my Beautiful First Born Son Praise The Lord. I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha. Took him just 8 min to arrive You know where he got that speed from lol."

Less than two hours later, the former WBC lightweight champion hopped back on Instagram to announce that he and wife Andrea Celina are calling it quits after four years of marriage.