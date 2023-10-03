Malika Andrews Gets Restraining Order Against Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her in DMs

Malika Andrews has been granted a restraining order against a man who allegedly has been threatening th ESPN talent.

TMZ reports Andrews, the host of ESPN's NBA Countdown and NBA Today, claims Ahmed Abubakar, a 41-year-old resident of New Jersey, has sent her threatening messages on social media. According to documents obtained by the outlet, Abubakar also sent threats to Andrews' ESPN colleagues Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

Abubakar began messaging Andrews in Sept. 2022, before he got ahold of her unlisted phone number and began calling her over the summer. The man was subsequently arrested last month after showing up to Qerim's Connecticut home unannounced. Abubakar also showed up at ESPN’s Los Angeles campus in an attempt to make contact with Andrews, Smith, and Qerim.