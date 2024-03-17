Chicago Bulls Broadcast Team Duped by Fake Report About Derrick Rose Retirement

The Chicago Bulls broadcast booth fell victim to a fake report regarding the retirement of hometown legend Derrick Rose.

On Saturday, during Chicago's game against the Washington Wizards, Bulls play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and color commentator Stacey King were duped by areport tweeted out by a fake account impersonating NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

"It is out on the internet. Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that Derrick Rose is retiring after 15 seasons,” King said.

"How about that?” Amin responded. "Wow, think about the Bulls’ impact we’ve had already tonight. Dennis Rodman coming in, and now Derrick Rose after 15 seasons in the NBA. Of course the number one pick by the Bulls in 2008.”