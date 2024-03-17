Chicago Bulls Broadcast Team Duped by Fake Report About Derrick Rose Retirement

The Chicago Bulls broadcast booth fell victim to a fake report regarding the retirement of hometown legend Derrick Rose.
On Saturday, during Chicago's game against the Washington Wizards, Bulls play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and color commentator Stacey King were duped by areport tweeted out by a fake account impersonating NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
"It is out on the internet. Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that Derrick Rose is retiring after 15 seasons,” King said.
"How about that?” Amin responded. "Wow, think about the Bulls’ impact we’ve had already tonight. Dennis Rodman coming in, and now Derrick Rose after 15 seasons in the NBA. Of course the number one pick by the Bulls in 2008.”
In their defense, the account looks just like Woj's official account, with the fake account's handle (@wojdespn) only being one letter different from the ESPN insider's official username (@wojespn).
A Chicago native, Rose was drafted by the Bulls with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. In his first four seasons in Chicago, Rose established himself as one of the best young players in the league. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2009, Rose made three straight All-Star teams (2010-12) and became the youngest player to win NBA MVP in 2011.
Following eight seasons with the Bulls (2008-16), Rose was traded to the New York Knicks. The 35-year-old point guard has spent the past seven seasons with stints in Detroit, Cleveland, Minnesota, and Memphis.