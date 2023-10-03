Aaron Rodgers Dubs Travis Kelce 'Mr. Pfizer' Over Vaccine Ads

Rodgers has long been critical of the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL's policy on it. Back in November 2021, the then-Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID months after claiming he was "immunized" against the virus after a reporter inquired about his vaccination status.

Nearly a year later, in August 2022, Rodgers admitted he misled the public with his immunization comments during an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast.

"I'd been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it," Rodgers said. "And I had come to the conclusion I'm gonna say, 'I've been immunized.' And if there's a follow-up, then talk about my process. But, [I] thought there's a possibility that I say 'I'm immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't. Maybe they follow up. They didn't follow up. So then I go the season [with] them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated."

Rodgers is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season after he suffered an Achilles tendon tear on the fourth snap of the Jets' Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills.