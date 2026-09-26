Terence Crawford Hears He’s Fighting Ryan Garcia and Has Just One Question

Key Takeaways
- Terence Crawford laughed off reports of a December fight with Ryan Garcia, asking, “Where you hear this at?” and “Why I don’t know about this?”
- Garcia said he was ready, while reports positioned the matchup as a possible replacement if the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight falls apart.
- Crawford retired undefeated at 42-0 after beating Canelo Álvarez, and longtime trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre has insisted, “Terence Crawford is not coming back.”
Terence Crawford apparently missed the memo about his own boxing comeback.
The retired, undefeated champion reacted on X with equal parts confusion and amusement on Friday, September 25, after a report claimed a Terence Crawford-Ryan Garcia fight was being considered for December. Crawford first posted, “Dam what I miss?” before responding directly to boxing reporter Mike Coppinger’s report with a simple question: “Where you hear this at?”
It didn’t end there. When boxing journalist Dan Rafael replied that Crawford was apparently fighting Garcia on Dec. 11, Bud came back with three laughing emojis and another question: “dam am I? Why I don’t know about this?”
The sudden Crawford-Garcia talk emerged from problems with another fight. Coppinger reported that the recently announced Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua heavyweight showdown “could be called off due to issues,” with Crawford-Garcia under consideration as a replacement. Fury-David Benavidez was also floated as another possibility.
Fury and Joshua were just announced for a Dec. 11 fight at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with Netflix set to stream the event. The long-discussed matchup already survived disagreements over where it would take place, including Joshua’s contractual requirement that the fight happen in the United Kingdom.
For Crawford, however, the comeback rumors come after he and his longtime trainer have repeatedly said his boxing career is over.
Crawford retired in December 2025 at 38, finishing 42-0 with 31 knockouts. His final fight was his biggest: a unanimous decision victory over Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez that made Crawford the first male boxer of the four-belt era to become undisputed champion in three weight classes.
He announced his retirement by saying he was “walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove.”
When workout footage sparked comeback speculation earlier this year, trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre was similarly definitive. Crawford had been training with super middleweight Lester Martinez, but McIntyre told Brian Custer on The Last Stand that the gym appearance wasn’t the beginning of another camp.
“Bud done, man. He said he done,” McIntyre said. “I respect his decision, and I want him to be done because he had nothing else to prove in the sport.”
Custer even asked McIntyre specifically whether exhibitions or any other kind of return could lure Crawford back.
“Terence Crawford is not coming back,” McIntyre said, explaining that his longtime fighter simply likes staying in shape and being around boxing.
David “Flat” Sparks was calling for the same ending before Crawford officially retired. Following Bud’s Canelo victory and his subsequent gunpoint traffic stop in Omaha, Sparks said on MRECK TV’s Let the Sparkz Fly that Crawford should “ride off into the sunset.”