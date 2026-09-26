Terence Crawford Hears He’s Fighting Ryan Garcia and Has Just One Question

Crawford retired undefeated at 42-0 after beating Canelo Álvarez, and longtime trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre has insisted, “Terence Crawford is not coming back.”

Garcia said he was ready, while reports positioned the matchup as a possible replacement if the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight falls apart.

Terence Crawford laughed off reports of a December fight with Ryan Garcia, asking, “Where you hear this at?” and “Why I don’t know about this?”

Terence Crawford apparently missed the memo about his own boxing comeback. The retired, undefeated champion reacted on X with equal parts confusion and amusement on Friday, September 25, after a report claimed a Terence Crawford-Ryan Garcia fight was being considered for December. Crawford first posted, “Dam what I miss?” before responding directly to boxing reporter Mike Coppinger’s report with a simple question: “Where you hear this at?” It didn’t end there. When boxing journalist Dan Rafael replied that Crawford was apparently fighting Garcia on Dec. 11, Bud came back with three laughing emojis and another question: “dam am I? Why I don’t know about this?”