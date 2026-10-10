Sports

Coco Gauff Gets Support From Tennis Legends After Racist Attacks: ‘It’s Really Disturbing’

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova defended Gauff after an umpire-reviewed point at the China Open sparked cheating claims and racist messages.

Tennis Stars Rally Behind Coco Gauff Following Racial Abuse at China Open
Photo by Poly Fei/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Coco Gauff condemned the racist abuse she received after a disputed China Open point, writing, “You can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist.”
  • Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova defended Gauff, stressing that officials reviewed the courtside-advertising distraction and ruled that she acted within the rules.
  • Gauff later lost to Elise Mertens while struggling physically and withdrew from the Wuhan Open, saying her body needed time to rest and recover.

Coco Gauff has some heavy hitters in her corner after facing racist abuse online, with tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova publicly defending the two-time Grand Slam champion following a controversial call at the China Open.

The former world No. 1 players spoke out after Gauff revealed that she had received racist messages and accusations of cheating following her third-round victory over 16-year-old Sun Xinran in Beijing.

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, questioned why people were attacking the 22-year-old over a decision officials had reviewed and upheld.

“Why are the ‘haters’ attacking Coco Gauff? She did everything within the rules,” Evert wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Honestly, Coco is the most genuine, thoughtful, humble human being you’ll ever find. She is loved by everyone in the Tennis world. It’s really disturbing to see her going through this turmoil.”

Navratilova, who also holds 18 Grand Slam singles titles, backed Evert's assessment.

“Haters are gonna hate. It’s ridiculous- agree with you,” she replied.

Their support followed an incident that occurred during Gauff's 7-5, 6-1 victory over Sun. With Gauff serving at 4-5, 15-15 in the opening set, she raised her hand to stop play during a lengthy rally after noticing the courtside advertising boards flickering.

Sun subsequently hit what would have been a winner, potentially putting her two points away from taking the set. However, the chair umpire reviewed the video and determined the changing advertisements constituted a hindrance.

The point was replayed, and Gauff won it.

Although the ruling came from the chair umpire, Gauff subsequently faced accusations of cheating, along with racist comments and direct messages. She addressed the attacks on X, making clear that disagreement over a tennis decision did not excuse racial abuse.

“Hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist,” Gauff wrote. “The amount of racist comments/dms I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I’m not a cheater or a thief.”

Gauff also shared an explanation she originally posted on Threads, saying she noticed the advertisements changing earlier in the rally but initially questioned whether she saw them correctly.

The controversy unfolded during a challenging stretch for the American, whose China Open campaign ended with a 6-3, 6-3 fourth-round loss to Elise Mertens.

During that match, Gauff struggled physically and told her team she was having difficulty continuing.

“I have no energy. I’m trying, I have no energy. I can’t see the ball, I feel like I’m going to pass out,” she said. “I’m going to just try to finish the match.”

Gauff subsequently withdrew from the Wuhan Open, where she was scheduled to compete as the defending champion, citing fatigue.

“I’m disappointed to withdraw from Wuhan, especially as the defending champion,” she said. “I always love playing there. After a long year, my body needs some time to rest and recover. I look forward to returning next year.”

Related Stories

Coco Gauff Responds to Racist Abuse: 'The Comments I've Been Receiving Are Insane'
Sports

Coco Gauff Calls Out 'Insane' Racist Abuse After China Open Controversy

The two-time Grand Slam champion rejected cheating claims after a flickering courtside display led her to halt a pivotal rally against Sun Xinran.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Naomi Osaka Channeled Allen Iverson at US Open Debut
Sports

Naomi Osaka Channels Allen Iverson With Headband and Arm Sleeves at US Open

The tennis star honored an NBA fashion trailblazer with a basketball-inspired look, then survived two tiebreaks to advance at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Coco Gauff in 'Mini Car Accident' on the Way to the French Open
Sports

Coco Gauff Has ‘Mini Car Accident,’ Then Dominates French Open Foe

A fender bender, a wardrobe malfunction, and a straight-sets win — inside Coco Gauff’s chaotic morning before her French Open title defense.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureKelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'
2
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
3
MusicJay-Z Addresses Kanye West's Chris Martin Betrayal Comments: 'We Don't Own People'
4
Pop CultureElizabeth Hurley on Her 'Unlikely Pairing' With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'We're Actually Like Twins'
5
BetsJa’Marr Chase Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Bengals WR Return?
6
MusicNicki Minaj Jokingly Says Fans Should Expect ‘Nothing’ From Her Next Album

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App