Podcaster Krisanthe Vlachos Named as Ex-OSU President Ted Carter's 'Inappropriate Relationship'

A new report has identified podcaster Krisanthe Vlachos as the woman connected to the “inappropriate relationship” that led to the resignation of former Ohio State University president Ted Carter. According to a statement from JobsOhio cited by NBC 4, the situation surrounding Ted Carter’s departure is “possibly connected” to a relationship between the former university president and Vlachos, the host of the veterans-focused Callout Podcast. JobsOhio said the show had previously received sponsorship support through its outreach efforts to military communities.

“JobsOhio is aware Ted Carter resigned this morning as President of The Ohio State University and that this situation is possibly connected to a relationship between him and the host of a podcast for veterans, which we sponsored,” the organization said in a statement. It added that the sponsorship had gone through its “standard and rigorous legal process.” Krisanthe Vlachos, who hosts the podcast, has appeared alongside Carter multiple times in public over the past year. Social media posts and event photos show the two together at veteran-focused events, including the Student Veterans of America national conference in Colorado Springs earlier this year. In one image shared online, Vlachos described Carter as her “dear friend and mentor.” The connection between Ted Carter and Vlachos appears to have extended beyond podcast interviews. Carter, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who spent 38 years in military service, appeared in nine of the show’s 14 video episodes released this year.

The podcast has also been involved in events tied to military communities, including a performance hosted at Ohio State in 2025 titled Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret, which involved multiple sponsors and partners. Carter’s resignation from Ohio State University was first announced after he acknowledged giving a woman “inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.” In a statement released by the university, Carter said he had informed trustees about the relationship and offered to step down. “For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University,” Carter said. “I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.” The university’s board accepted his resignation following an emergency meeting over the weekend.

Carter had served as Ohio State’s president since January 2024 after being appointed the university’s 17th leader the previous year. Prior to that, he led the University of Nebraska system and previously served as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.