Ohio State University President Ted Carter Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Leadership at Ohio State University is changing again after President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. abruptly stepped down following the disclosure of what the university described as an “inappropriate relationship.” According to NBC News, the school announced that its Board of Trustees accepted Carter’s resignation after he informed them he had allowed improper access to university leadership by someone seeking public resources to support a personal business.

The resignation came after concerns were brought forward by someone outside the university, according to Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson. Trustees then convened an emergency meeting that lasted roughly three hours before accepting Carter’s offer to step down. Carter did not attend the meeting. The university also confirmed it has opened an investigation into the alleged misconduct, though officials have not publicly detailed the nature of the relationship. In a statement released by the school, Carter acknowledged the situation and said he chose to leave his position voluntarily. “For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University,” he said. “I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.” Carter added that he and his wife were leaving the campus community with appreciation for the role they had served in.

Carter had been one of the highest-paid leaders in the Big Ten, earning close to $1.2 million annually. His contract was scheduled to run through December 2028 and required six months’ notice before resignation, though the board approved his departure within a day. He had also recently received a raise and had his fringe benefits expanded shortly before the resignation was announced. Before arriving in Columbus, Carter built a long career in public service and higher education. A Rhode Island native and retired vice admiral, he previously served as superintendent of the United States Naval Academy and later as president of the University of Nebraska System from 2020 until 2023. During his time in Nebraska, Carter helped guide the university through the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed for a two-year tuition freeze while securing state funding support. Ohio State announced Carter as its 17th president in August 2023, and he officially began the role in January 2024. In that time, the university credited his administration with launching the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan, expanding scholarship programs, and increasing research funding.

His sudden resignation continues a turbulent stretch for the university’s leadership. Carter took over after former president Kristina Johnson stepped down in 2022, and Ohio State has now cycled through multiple presidents and an interim leader since 2020.