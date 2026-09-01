Sports

Shaq Shows Off Glittery Pink Pedicure While Bringing Back Open-Toe Sandals

The NBA icon modeled tan huarache sandals on Instagram and jokingly urged women to buy a pair for their partners — or break up with them.

Shaq Shows Off Glittery Pink Toenail Polish: 'Get Your Man Some of These'
Photo by JAMES NIELSEN / AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shaq showed off glittery pink toenail polish with tan open-toe huarache sandals, declaring, “I’m bringing ’em back!”
  • The size 22 shoe wearer urged women to buy the sandals for their partners, joking, “Ladies, if your man ain’t got some of these, you need to break up with him.”
  • The pink pedicure follows the teal polish he unveiled earlier this year while insisting, “For 29,000 points, my feet are beautiful.”

Shaq has changed up his pedicure—and this time, he wants other men to follow his lead while leveling up their shoe game.

The NBA icon showed off glittery pink toenail polish while modeling a pair of open-toe huarache sandals in an Instagram video. O’Neal, as per usual, turned the clip into something of a public service announcement for women whose partners haven’t embraced the look yet.

“Ladies, if your man ain’t got some of these, you need to break up with him,” Shaq declared before turning the camera toward his feet. “I’m bringing ’em back!”

There was plenty to see once the camera moved downward. Shaq was wearing tan, woven-leather sandals with a buckle strap, leaving his famously massive feet—and freshly painted toenails—fully exposed.

His latest color of choice was glittery pink, a switch from the teal polish he showed off earlier this year. “Bringing ’em back! Hey, the open-toe sandals!” he said with a laugh. He doubled down in the caption, writing, “Ladies ya’ll betta get your man some of these.”

The sandals have an especially big job considering Shaq reportedly wears a size 22. But the four-time NBA champion has already made it clear that painted toenails are part of the package.

During an appearance on Natalie Friedman’s The Nitty Gritty with Nat podcast earlier this year, Shaq proudly unveiled a teal pedicure after Friedman offered to give him an “express pedicure.”

“My toes are beautiful right now,” he insisted before letting her take a look.

Friedman immediately noticed the polish. “Wow. You see? Yeah. You got teal,” she said, prompting Shaq to respond, “You see that polish?” When she asked whether he had painted them himself, he said someone else handled the job.

The conversation then turned into a full inspection as Friedman teased him about his feet and offered to file his nails. Shaq wasn’t having it. “No filing,” he told her, although he eventually permitted some lotion.

Shaq even defended his feet after Friedman pointed out some rough skin. “For 29,000 points, my feet are beautiful,” he joked, invoking his NBA career scoring total while making his case.

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