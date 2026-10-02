Rob Parker Blasts Deion Sanders Over College Sports Bill: ‘He Sold Us Out’

Sanders said he joined the PSA because he “thought it was the right thing to do,” as he also works to rebuild Colorado following a 3-9 season and another major roster overhaul.

Rob Parker accused Sanders of selling out players by supporting compensation restrictions after celebrating the money his son Shedeur earned in college and through a reported record-setting $17.7 million NFLPA licensing haul.

Deion Sanders backed the Protect College Sports Act in a PSA, arguing that it gives student-athletes “a chance to shine on and off the field” while strengthening HBCUs and preserving men’s and women’s sports.

Rob Parker has a serious problem with Deion Sanders throwing his support behind the Protect College Sports Act—and he's using Coach Prime's own history with player empowerment to make his case. During The Odd Couple With Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington, Parker unloaded on Sanders after the Colorado coach appeared in an ad supporting the legislation, which recently cleared the Senate. In the spot, Sanders said the bill gives student-athletes "a chance to shine on and off the field," strengthens HBCUs and keeps men's and women's sports strong. Parker wasn't having it.

"I'm bothered that Deion Sanders of all people would sell out his own people with this bogus Protect College Sports Act," Parker said. He argued that Sanders' position as one of college football's most prominent Black coaches should put him on the opposite side of restrictions affecting player compensation. Coach Prime spent the offseason rebuilding a program that crashed to 3-9 in 2025, one year after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter helped lead Colorado to a 9-4 record. Colorado subsequently underwent another major roster overhaul, bringing in 43 transfers after 36 departures while trying to address weaknesses in the trenches and secondary. Even Sanders' oldest son has acknowledged what's at stake in the turnaround. During a June episode of Well Off Media, Deion Sanders Jr. reacted to Colorado's recruiting push by saying, "We gotta win. Or I'mma be out of a job." Sanders himself has also acknowledged Colorado's failures. While discussing the program's recruiting efforts, he apologized for what the Buffaloes put on the field last season. "We apologize for that bull junk we put on tape last year," Sanders said. "I will be better."

But Parker's sharpest argument centered on Shedeur—and the money Sanders has openly celebrated his son making. Earlier this year, Deion brushed aside criticism surrounding his family while boasting about Shedeur's record-setting NFLPA licensing haul. "All the scrutiny, the hate, and the drama that surrounds the Sanders family, we don't care," Sanders said. "I'm so proud of my kids. I just had a kid who made the most money in the history of the NFL in sales. That won't even include jerseys. Y'all don't know that. That was another deal." Shedeur reportedly generated $17.7 million through NFLPA group licensing during his rookie season, surpassing Tom Brady's previous single-season mark of $9.5 million. Parker invoked Shedeur's earlier college earnings while questioning why Sanders would now support legislation affecting how current players can profit.

"It's convenient that your kid's out of college and he made his money," Parker said. "Can we go back and see how much money Shedeur made when he was playing?" Parker's broader objection is that schools and coaches keep operating in a multibillion-dollar industry while athletes face rules that limit their earning power. "Isn't this a capitalist society, a free market system?" Parker asked. "How much are you worth? Whatever someone's going to pay you." Sanders has defended participating in the PSA, telling reporters he was asked to do it and "thought it was the right thing to do." Parker remains unconvinced.

"Deion Sanders," he said, "he sold us out."