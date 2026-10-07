OBJ Gets Another NFL Shot With Vikings After Messy Giants Exit

Beckham reunites with coach Kevin O’Connell after catching no passes across three games with New York and saying, “I coulda really been playing this year somewhere and making an impact.”

Minnesota added the 33-year-old as Justin Jefferson deals with an ankle sprain and the undefeated Vikings look to jump-start their struggling offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad just over a week after the New York Giants released him.

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't unemployed for long. Just over a week after his rocky New York Giants reunion ended with his release, OBJ has signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday, October 7. The move gives Beckham another shot at extending his NFL career—and comes days after the 33-year-old complained that his brief Giants stint may have cost him an opportunity to make an impact somewhere else.