Malik Beasley Accused of Abandoning His Kids Amid Federal Gambling Case

The turmoil comes on the heels of Beasley’s best NBA campaign—he hit a Pistons-record 319 threes and averaged 16.3 points in 2024–25—just as a reported three-year, $42 million deal with Detroit was derailed amid scrutiny of his alleged betting activity.

Yao, who previously split from Beasley in 2020 after he was photographed with Larsa Pippen, filed for legal separation again in March 2025 citing irreconcilable differences and seeking spousal support, as their rocky relationship and family drama spill further into public view.

Malik Beasley, who has pleaded not guilty in a federal sports-betting and bribery case tied to his 2023–24 season, is now facing public accusations from his estranged wife’s mother that he abandoned his two kids, doesn’t pay child support, and is “relentlessly malicious” toward Montana Yao.

Malik Beasley’s legal problems are now colliding with a bitter family dispute. The mother of his estranged wife, Montana Yao, publicly accused the former NBA guard of abandoning his two children, failing to pay child support and sending “relentlessly malicious” messages to Yao—all while he fights federal charges tied to an alleged sports-betting conspiracy. The allegations surfaced in a TikTok posted by JaggerEdge, whom Yao confirmed in the comments is her mother. Using the viral “Netflix documentary” trend, she walked into a room, sat in a chair, and pretended to prepare for a dramatic on-camera interview. But the text over the video delivered a very real accusation: “Preparing for my part in the Netflix documentary on surviving my ex-NBA son-in-law who is currently under FBI indictment, who abandoned my grandchildren, doesn’t pay child support, and is relentlessly malicious towards my daughter.”

Beasley has not publicly responded to those claims. He and Yao share two children: son Makai, born in 2019, and daughter Mia, born in 2022. The couple married in March 2020, but Yao filed for legal separation in March 2025—one day before their fifth wedding anniversary. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested spousal support, bringing another turbulent chapter in their relationship into public view. That separation came years after the couple’s first highly publicized breakup. Yao filed for divorce in December 2020 after Beasley was photographed holding hands with Larsa Pippen. Yao said at the time that she had been “blindsided” by the images. Beasley and Yao later reconciled and welcomed their daughter before separating again. The latest accusations land as Beasley faces an even larger fight in federal court. A federal indictment charged him and five others in June over an alleged sports-bribery and illegal gambling operation.