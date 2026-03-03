Los Angeles Chargers Lineman Ben Cleveland Agrees to $550K Divorce Settlement

An offseason that has already included roster changes and legal headlines for one NFL lineman just added another chapter. According to The New York Post, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Ben Cleveland has agreed to pay more than $550,000 to finalize his divorce from Kaitlyn Terrell Cleveland, according to court filings in Georgia.

The agreement, submitted in late January and still awaiting approval as of March 2, outlines a lump-sum payment of $550,000, with part of that total going toward the remaining balance on a 2024 Land Rover that Kaitlyn will keep. In exchange, Kaitlyn agreed to give up any claim to certain real estate holdings connected to the former couple. The settlement also divides personal property. Cleveland relinquished interest in several household items and a golf cart, while Kaitlyn agreed to return his firearm and thermal scope. The documents further state that Cleveland will retain ownership of two properties in Georgia. Both parties agreed to cover their own legal fees. The settlement includes a mutual non-disparagement clause prohibiting either from making “any disparaging comments about the other party in any form” or posting about one another on social media.

A judge has not yet formally approved the agreement, though Cleveland recently filed a motion requesting that the court expedite the process. The divorce proceedings began in February 2025, when Cleveland filed in Baldwin County, Georgia. In his petition, he cited adultery as the reason for the split. Kaitlyn later denied the allegation in her response to the court. The filing came just over two weeks after Cleveland was arrested for DUI in the same county. According to a police report at the time, he registered a .178 BAC and told officers he had consumed “approximately 3-4 beers” before driving. He was also cited for failure to maintain his lane. Cleveland and Kaitlyn were married on July 21, 2022, and separated on or about December 29, 2024, according to the divorce petition. Neither has publicly addressed the breakup. Kaitlyn’s attorney, J. Chase Wilson, said in a statement, “We are prohibited by the terms of the settlement agreement from making any public comment.”