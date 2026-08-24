Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Mocks Rumor That Devin Haney’s Mother Died

Despite their hostility, the boxers remain linked to a potential fight after Haney said Davis’ representatives had reached out.

Davis framed the posts as retaliation for Haney’s previous comments about his mother and family, escalating a months-long feud that has grown increasingly personal.

Gervonta Davis mocked unverified rumors that Devin Haney’s mother, April Clay, had died, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story, “She’s doing the same thing her son did. Went to sleep.”

The feud between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney has taken another deeply personal turn. Davis targeted Haney’s mother in a pair of since-deleted Instagram Stories early Monday, August 24, amid online rumors claiming that she had died. There has been no verified confirmation from Haney or his family that his mother, April Clay, has passed away, meaning the reports circulating online remain unsubstantiated.

In one post, Davis shared an image purportedly showing Haney’s mother and wrote, “She’s doing the same thing her son did. Went to sleep,” apparently referencing Haney being knocked down three times during his 2024 fight against Ryan Garcia. Davis followed that with another Instagram Story that made the reference even more explicit. “Crazy how buddy talked about my mom only for his mom to check a few weeks later…now POST THAT,” Davis wrote, adding “inshallah.” The second message appeared over an image of Davis wearing a diamond-covered watch. Both posts were subsequently removed from his Instagram account. Davis and Haney have spent months trading increasingly personal attacks online, with their families becoming part of the exchanges. Earlier this summer, Haney posted a photograph of Davis alongside his mother on Father’s Day and captioned it “Happy Father’s Day,” an apparent jab at Davis’ family. Haney has also publicly claimed that Davis was broke and had forced members of his family out of their homes.

More recently, Davis took another shot at Haney by posting an image from his fight with Garcia. Although Garcia originally scored a majority-decision victory over Haney in April 2024, that result was later changed to a no contest after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine. The latest exchange comes as both fighters remain connected professionally despite the hostility between them. Haney previously revealed that Davis’ representatives had reached out about a possible fight, writing on social media, “I think Gervonta grew some balls… his team reached out! We might just end up fighting!” Davis, meanwhile, has been out of the ring since his controversial majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025. His career has since been complicated by an ongoing criminal case and civil lawsuit involving his former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. Rossel has accused Davis of battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress stemming from an alleged October 2025 incident at her workplace. Surveillance footage presented during the civil proceedings appeared to show Davis grabbing Rossel by the hair and neck and forcing her through areas of the building.